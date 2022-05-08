ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

ExlService stock opened at $137.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $154.98.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan acquired 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in ExlService by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ExlService by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ExlService by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

