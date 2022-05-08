Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives $39.21 Average PT from Analysts

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.21.

FTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 3.13.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.53) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

