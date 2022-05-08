Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTCH. Wedbush lowered their price target on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,137,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,083,000 after buying an additional 1,371,477 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Farfetch by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,326,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,662,000 after buying an additional 1,619,095 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Farfetch by 1,588.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 3.13. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.