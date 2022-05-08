Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) & Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Head to Head Analysis

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $51.74 million 13.62 $9.99 million ($0.22) -69.05 Brixmor Property Group $1.15 billion 6.29 $270.19 million $0.98 24.68

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. Farmland Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 10.44% 1.52% 0.51% Brixmor Property Group 25.39% 10.92% 3.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.3% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Farmland Partners pays out -90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brixmor Property Group pays out 98.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brixmor Property Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67 Brixmor Property Group 0 6 6 0 2.50

Farmland Partners presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential downside of 10.03%. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.99%. Given Brixmor Property Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brixmor Property Group is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Farmland Partners on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmland Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

