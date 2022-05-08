Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FURCF shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.89) to €56.00 ($58.95) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €48.00 ($50.53) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.89) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.89) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($55.79) to €44.00 ($46.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $20.99 on Friday. Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

