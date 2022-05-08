Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) will post $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.27. 4,569,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.98 and its 200-day moving average is $106.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

