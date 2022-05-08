Financial Analysis: Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) versus Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT)

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) and Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Comtech Telecommunications and Tailwind Two Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtech Telecommunications 0 2 1 0 2.33 Tailwind Two Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Comtech Telecommunications currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 123.76%. Tailwind Two Acquisition has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 224.54%. Given Tailwind Two Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tailwind Two Acquisition is more favorable than Comtech Telecommunications.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comtech Telecommunications and Tailwind Two Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecommunications $581.70 million 0.56 -$73.48 million ($1.01) -12.17 Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A

Tailwind Two Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Comtech Telecommunications.

Profitability

This table compares Comtech Telecommunications and Tailwind Two Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecommunications -3.77% 1.72% 0.84% Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -0.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Tailwind Two Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tailwind Two Acquisition beats Comtech Telecommunications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comtech Telecommunications (Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers. The Government Solutions segment provides tactical satellite-based networks, such as satellite modems, ruggedized routers, and solid-state drives; sustainment services for the secret Internet Protocol router and non-classified Internet Protocol router access point; and small aperture terminals. This segment also offers high-performance transmission technologies that are used in communication systems comprising electronic warfare, radar, and identification friend or foe (IFF); troposcatter technologies for satellite communication; and high-power radio frequency microwave amplifiers and related switching control technologies that are used in electronic warfare, communications, radar, IFF, and medical applications. The company serves satellite systems integrators, wireless and other communication service providers, satellite broadcasters, prime contractors and system suppliers, medical equipment companies, aviation industry system integrators, oil companies, and domestic and international defense and government customers, as well as end-customers. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Tailwind Two Acquisition (Get Rating)

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

