Financial Analysis: Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) vs. Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX)

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) and Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Real Brokerage and Marcus & Millichap, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marcus & Millichap 1 0 0 0 1.00

Real Brokerage presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.16%. Marcus & Millichap has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.45%. Given Real Brokerage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than Marcus & Millichap.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brokerage and Marcus & Millichap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage N/A N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap 10.99% 22.91% 16.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of Real Brokerage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Real Brokerage and Marcus & Millichap’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $121.68 million 2.71 -$11.68 million N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap $1.30 billion 1.31 $142.47 million $3.52 12.15

Marcus & Millichap has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brokerage.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats Real Brokerage on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Marcus & Millichap (Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing. It also operates as a financial intermediary that provides commercial real estate capital markets solutions, including senior debt, mezzanine debt, joint venture, and preferred equity, as well as loan sales and consultative/due diligence services to commercial real estate owners, developers, investors, and capital providers. In addition, the company provides various ancillary services, including research, advisory, and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

