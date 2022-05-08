Financial Comparison: Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) and ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB – Get Rating) and ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Item 9 Labs alerts:

This table compares Item 9 Labs and ZimVie’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Item 9 Labs $21.94 million 4.33 -$10.91 million ($0.16) -6.25 ZimVie $1.01 billion 0.57 -$95.30 million N/A N/A

Item 9 Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZimVie.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of ZimVie shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Item 9 Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Item 9 Labs and ZimVie, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Item 9 Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZimVie 1 1 0 0 1.50

Item 9 Labs currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 300.00%. Given Item 9 Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Item 9 Labs is more favorable than ZimVie.

Profitability

This table compares Item 9 Labs and ZimVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Item 9 Labs -52.53% -11.86% -9.82% ZimVie N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Item 9 Labs beats ZimVie on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Item 9 Labs (Get Rating)

Item 9 Labs Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor in the United States. The company produces cannabis and cannabis-related products in various categories, such as flower; concentrates; distillates; and hardware. It offers cannabis and cannabis-derived products and technologies through licensed dispensaries to consumers in Arizona. It also operates and sells medical and adult-use cannabis dispensary franchises under the Unity Rd brand name. Item 9 Labs Corp. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About ZimVie (Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies. The company also provides MIS solutions, such as Vital MIS and Timberline; and motion preservation solutions, including Mobi-C and The Tether. ZimVie Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Item 9 Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Item 9 Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.