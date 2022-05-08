Financial Comparison: Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE) and Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) and Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lilium and Zanite Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilium N/A N/A N/A Zanite Acquisition N/A -24.66% 3.45%

This is a summary of current ratings for Lilium and Zanite Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilium 0 4 2 0 2.33 Zanite Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lilium presently has a consensus target price of $10.92, indicating a potential upside of 270.17%. Given Lilium’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lilium is more favorable than Zanite Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lilium and Zanite Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilium $60,000.00 14,026.27 -$486.29 million N/A N/A Zanite Acquisition N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A

Zanite Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lilium.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Lilium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Zanite Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lilium has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zanite Acquisition has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lilium beats Zanite Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lilium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul S.A. and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A. Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Zanite Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

