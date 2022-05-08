Financial Survey: Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) vs. Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC)

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Gorman-Rupp has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

55.9% of Gorman-Rupp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Gorman-Rupp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Enovis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gorman-Rupp and Enovis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gorman-Rupp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enovis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gorman-Rupp currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.45%. Given Gorman-Rupp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gorman-Rupp is more favorable than Enovis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gorman-Rupp and Enovis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gorman-Rupp $378.32 million 2.12 $29.85 million $1.15 26.77 Enovis $3.85 billion 0.91 $71.66 million $1.38 47.05

Enovis has higher revenue and earnings than Gorman-Rupp. Gorman-Rupp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gorman-Rupp and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gorman-Rupp 7.65% 9.97% 7.77% Enovis 1.86% 7.41% 4.14%

Summary

Gorman-Rupp beats Enovis on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gorman-Rupp (Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturers' representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, direct sales, and commerce. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.

About Enovis (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

