Financial Survey: Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) & Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) and Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Metropolitan Bank and Isabella Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metropolitan Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Isabella Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and Isabella Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank $196.98 million 5.03 $59.82 million $6.70 13.52 Isabella Bank $73.93 million 2.53 $19.50 million $2.40 10.32

Metropolitan Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. Isabella Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metropolitan Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and Isabella Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank 31.72% 13.83% 1.06% Isabella Bank 25.65% 8.87% 0.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Isabella Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats Isabella Bank on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, construction, multi-family, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans; acquisition and renovation loans; loans to refinance or return borrower equity; loans on owner-occupied properties; working capital lines of credit; trade finance and letters of credit; and term loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. It operates six banking centers in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Great Neck, and Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Isabella Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, agricultural, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers cash management, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay, automated teller machines, trust and investment, estate planning, and safe deposit box rental services; and group life, health, accident, disability, and other insurance products, as well as other employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 30 banking offices in Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw counties. Isabella Bank Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

