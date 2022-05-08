Financial Survey: Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) & Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 40.3% of Replimune Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Microbot Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Replimune Group and Microbot Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -23.03% -20.99% Microbot Medical N/A -60.58% -54.85%

Volatility and Risk

Replimune Group has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microbot Medical has a beta of 3.98, meaning that its share price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Replimune Group and Microbot Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$80.87 million ($2.07) -7.12 Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$11.31 million ($1.42) -4.07

Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microbot Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Replimune Group and Microbot Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Microbot Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Replimune Group presently has a consensus target price of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 227.91%. Given Replimune Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than Microbot Medical.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Microbot Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Replimune Group (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. It is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials for an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Phase I clinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Microbot Medical (Get Rating)

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio. It has 42 issued/allowed patents and 23 patent applications pending worldwide. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

