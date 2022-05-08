Financial Survey: West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) versus Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY)

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) and Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares West Japan Railway and Singularity Future Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Japan Railway $8.47 billion 0.86 -$2.19 billion ($8.41) -4.52 Singularity Future Technology $5.15 million 18.01 -$6.82 million N/A N/A

Singularity Future Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than West Japan Railway.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares West Japan Railway and Singularity Future Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Japan Railway -18.41% -17.21% -4.85% Singularity Future Technology -336.03% -34.68% -29.36%

Volatility & Risk

West Japan Railway has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singularity Future Technology has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for West Japan Railway and Singularity Future Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Japan Railway 0 2 1 0 2.33 Singularity Future Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

West Japan Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services. The company also engages in the selling of goods and food services; wholesaling; and other retail businesses. It is also involved in the operation of department stores, convenience stores, restaurants, souvenir shops, shopping centers, and others; selling and leasing of real estate; hotel; credit cards and electronic money; and travel, rolling stock and equipment, electrical contracting, electrical equipment, construction, information services, advertising, and other businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. develops solutions for interconnected AI networks in the revolutionized AI and Blockchain suppl management area and establishes crypto mining pools. The company also operates as logistics and ship management services company. It serves customers worldwide with its shipping logistics and agency needs. The company was formerly known as Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. and changed its name to Singularity Future Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

