First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.
FHN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
FHN stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.71%.
First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
