First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) versus Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Head to Head Survey

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) and Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.6% of First Horizon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of First Horizon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Horizon and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon 30.72% 13.82% 1.24% Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Horizon pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Horizon and Ballston Spa Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon 0 9 0 0 2.00 Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Horizon presently has a consensus target price of $21.29, suggesting a potential downside of 5.40%. Given First Horizon’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Horizon is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Horizon and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon $3.25 billion 3.71 $999.00 million $1.68 13.39 Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

First Horizon has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Horizon beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Horizon (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. The company also underwrites bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; sells loans and derivatives; and offers advisory services. In addition, it offers various services, such as mortgage banking; title insurance and loan-closing; brokerage; correspondent banking; nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Further, the company sells mutual fund and retail insurance products; and credit cards. It operates approximately 500 banking offices in 22 states under the First Horizon Bank brand; and 400 banking centers in 12 states under the FHN Financial brand in the United States. The company was formerly known as First Horizon National Corporation and changed its name to First Horizon Corporation in November 2020. First Horizon Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp (Get Rating)

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home equity, construction, auto, boat, RV, personal, small business, term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards. It also provides personal investment services, which include annuities, college savings plans, mutual funds, and life and long term care insurance products; investment and asset management; trusteeship; estate settlement; custodial; and wealth management services. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and merchant and payment processing services, as well as online and mobile banking, eStatements, and mobile wallets. It operates through thirteen branch offices in Ballston Spa, Burnt Hills, Clifton Park, Galway, Greenfield Center, Guilderland, Latham, Malta, Milton Crest, Stillwater, Voorheesville, and Wilton counties. The company was founded in 1838 and is based in Ballston Spa, New York.

