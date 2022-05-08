Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. Five Below reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Five Below by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 3.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $146.56 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $142.41 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.51.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

