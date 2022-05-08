Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) will post $86.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.85 million to $87.22 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $68.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $376.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $375.34 million to $378.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $479.39 million, with estimates ranging from $467.17 million to $494.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Fiverr International from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.83. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 2.01. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $262.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

