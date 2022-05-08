Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. 428,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,867. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $36.63 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOCS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,128,000 after acquiring an additional 67,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after purchasing an additional 45,894 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after purchasing an additional 66,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,940,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

