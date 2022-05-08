Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.86.
Several brokerages have commented on FWRD. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after purchasing an additional 307,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,097,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Forward Air by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 677,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,056,000 after buying an additional 212,495 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 3,745.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 116,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Forward Air by 483.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 92,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.
Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
