Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fox Factory updated its Q2 guidance to $1.10 to $1.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.00 to $5.30 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.29. The company had a trading volume of 491,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,168. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average is $135.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $190.29.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Fox Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
