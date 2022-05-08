Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fox Factory updated its Q2 guidance to $1.10 to $1.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.00 to $5.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.29. The company had a trading volume of 491,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,168. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average is $135.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $190.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

