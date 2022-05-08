freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €21.40 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been given a €21.40 ($22.53) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FNTN. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target on freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($30.53) price objective on freenet in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($31.37) price objective on freenet in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.95) price objective on freenet in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.21) price objective on freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €21.77 ($22.92) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.82. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($34.65).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

