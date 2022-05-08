GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €39.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been given a €39.00 ($41.05) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on G1A. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($57.89) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.93 ($45.19).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €35.40 ($37.26) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($51.11). The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

