GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €39.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) has been given a €39.00 ($41.05) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on G1A. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($57.89) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.93 ($45.19).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €35.40 ($37.26) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($51.11). The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

