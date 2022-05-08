GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) has been given a €42.00 ($44.21) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($41.05) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €46.00 ($48.42) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.93 ($45.19).

G1A stock opened at €35.40 ($37.26) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is €37.48 and its 200 day moving average is €41.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($51.11).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

