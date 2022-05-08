GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €50.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) has been assigned a €50.00 ($52.63) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($48.42) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($41.05) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a €46.00 ($48.42) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($46.32) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €42.93 ($45.19).

G1A stock opened at €35.40 ($37.26) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a 52-week high of €48.55 ($51.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €41.55.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.