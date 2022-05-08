GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €50.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been assigned a €50.00 ($52.63) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($48.42) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($41.05) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a €46.00 ($48.42) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($46.32) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €42.93 ($45.19).

G1A stock opened at €35.40 ($37.26) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a 52-week high of €48.55 ($51.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €41.55.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

