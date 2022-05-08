Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives $593.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $593.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 550 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Geberit alerts:

OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.45. Geberit has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $84.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.8132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Geberit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.