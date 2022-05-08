Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gecina from €135.00 ($142.11) to €120.00 ($126.32) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HSBC raised shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $120.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Gecina has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $163.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.42.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

