General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.96. General Mills reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.40. 2,759,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,260. General Mills has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

