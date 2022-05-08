Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) and Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Critical Analysis

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) and Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies $90,000.00 246.24 -$5.29 million N/A N/A Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A -$24.53 million ($1.25) -2.22

Genetic Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Evaxion Biotech A/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Genetic Technologies and Evaxion Biotech A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Evaxion Biotech A/S has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 694.22%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A -99.40% -77.35%

Volatility & Risk

Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evaxion Biotech A/S has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genetic Technologies beats Evaxion Biotech A/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company offers various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer brand names; and develops other risk assessment tests across a range of diseases, which include cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, prostate cancer, and melanoma. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University, the Ohio State University, and Shivom. Genetic Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, an artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform. The company develops EVX-01, a novel liposomal, peptide-based cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase 1/2a trial for indications, such as metastatic and unresectable melanoma; EVX-02, a novel, DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based neoepitope immunotherapy, which is in Phase 2b trial for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include EVX-B1, EVX-B2, and EVX-V1, which are in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company has collaboration agreements with National Center for Cancer Immune Therapy (CCIT-DK) at Herlev Hospital, Department of Health Technology at Danish Technical University, Center for Genomic Medicine at University Hospital Copenhagen, and the Center for Vaccine Research at SSI for the development and Phase 1/2a clinical trial of its EVX-01 product candidate; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH and MSD International Business GmbH. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark.

