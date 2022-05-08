Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.47. Gentherm reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,821,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 175,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,663. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.00. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Gentherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

