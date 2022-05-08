GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.05.

GHRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. GH Research has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $30.43.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in GH Research by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,013,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in GH Research by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

