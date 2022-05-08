goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EHMEF shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on goeasy from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS EHMEF opened at $89.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.89 and a 200-day moving average of $124.07. goeasy has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

