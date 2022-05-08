Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.52 million. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.06. 1,218,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,993. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. Gogo has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gogo by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 234,276 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Gogo by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 438,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 182,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gogo by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 139,170 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 138,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 112,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

