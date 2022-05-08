Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.52 million. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.06. 1,218,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,993. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. Gogo has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $23.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gogo by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 234,276 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Gogo by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 438,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 182,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gogo by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 139,170 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 138,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 112,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.
Gogo Company Profile
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
