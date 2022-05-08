Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.00 to $0.93 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $68.36 million, a PE ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 1.14.
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
