GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.00 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

GPRO stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. 7,180,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. GoPro has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Get GoPro alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPRO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $275,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $297,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 267,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,074 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoPro in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GoPro by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,721,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,720 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in GoPro by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in GoPro by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.