Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of GDYN traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.39. 1,746,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen downgraded Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eric Benhamou purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,275,000 after purchasing an additional 337,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,302,000 after purchasing an additional 94,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,987 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 152,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

