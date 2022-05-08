Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Announces Earnings Results

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of GRTS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,034. Gritstone bio has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $174.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Gritstone bio from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

