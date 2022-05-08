Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.6% during the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 182,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth about $934,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 89,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 59,993 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HASI opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.70%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

