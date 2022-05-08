Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $60.71 Average PT from Analysts

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HASI. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $39.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 108.70%.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at about $537,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

