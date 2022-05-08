Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) will post $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $2,231,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS opened at $91.92 on Friday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.09%.

Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.