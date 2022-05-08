Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) vs. BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Head to Head Review

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BNCCORP and Hawthorn Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $78.14 million 1.51 $21.95 million $3.82 8.61 Hawthorn Bancshares $80.84 million 2.17 $22.52 million $3.52 7.55

Hawthorn Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BNCCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BNCCORP and Hawthorn Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 21.43% 10.76% 1.30% Hawthorn Bancshares 29.31% 16.45% 1.32%

Volatility and Risk

BNCCORP has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BNCCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hawthorn Bancshares beats BNCCORP on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNCCORP (Get Rating)

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. The company also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. The company offers community banking and wealth management services through 13 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 11 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, and Michigan. BNCCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. The company operates through 23 banking offices in Missouri communities, Jefferson City, Columbia, Clinton, Warsaw, Springfield, St. Louis, and the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

