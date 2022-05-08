Head to Head Analysis: Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) versus Its Rivals

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) is one of 43 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Nautilus Biotechnology to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nautilus Biotechnology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50 Nautilus Biotechnology Competitors 319 1325 1830 57 2.46

Nautilus Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 105.86%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 31.45%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -15.57% -14.77% Nautilus Biotechnology Competitors -183.81% 2.56% -9.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -$50.31 million -7.39 Nautilus Biotechnology Competitors $1.19 billion $356.47 million -8.39

Nautilus Biotechnology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology. Nautilus Biotechnology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nautilus Biotechnology rivals beat Nautilus Biotechnology on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

