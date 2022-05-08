Head to Head Comparison: Orange County Bancorp (OBT) & The Competition

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Orange County Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Orange County Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Orange County Bancorp Competitors 428 1642 1883 78 2.40

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 82.92%. Given Orange County Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orange County Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange County Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 8.63, suggesting that their average share price is 763% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Orange County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Orange County Bancorp pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 25.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp 27.28% 15.32% 1.05% Orange County Bancorp Competitors 30.94% 6.43% 5.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $76.53 million $21.29 million 9.17 Orange County Bancorp Competitors $4.26 billion $796.53 million 10.46

Orange County Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp. Orange County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Orange County Bancorp peers beat Orange County Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Orange County Bancorp (Get Rating)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides traditional trust and administration, asset management, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company operates 14 full-service branches and one loan production office in Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties in New York. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

