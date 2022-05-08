Head-To-Head Review: Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) and Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY – Get Rating) and Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Debenhams alerts:

Debenhams has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuehne + Nagel International has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Debenhams and Kuehne + Nagel International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Debenhams $3.07 billion 0.00 -$621.24 million ($2.02) 0.00 Kuehne + Nagel International $35.89 billion 0.87 $2.22 billion $4.30 12.02

Kuehne + Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than Debenhams. Debenhams is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kuehne + Nagel International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Debenhams and Kuehne + Nagel International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Debenhams 0 0 0 0 N/A Kuehne + Nagel International 2 4 4 0 2.20

Kuehne + Nagel International has a consensus target price of $292.25, suggesting a potential upside of 465.28%. Given Kuehne + Nagel International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kuehne + Nagel International is more favorable than Debenhams.

Profitability

This table compares Debenhams and Kuehne + Nagel International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Debenhams N/A N/A N/A Kuehne + Nagel International 6.65% 80.89% 18.16%

Dividends

Debenhams pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 200.0%. Kuehne + Nagel International pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Debenhams pays out -1.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kuehne + Nagel International pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Debenhams is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Kuehne + Nagel International beats Debenhams on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Debenhams (Get Rating)

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides women's wear, men's wear, kids wear, and lingerie, as well as beauty, home, furniture, gift and toy, electrical, Christmas, and others products. The company's brands primarily include The Collection, Mantaray, Maine New England, and Red Herring. It is also involved in online retailing business; and the operation of in-store cafes and restaurants. The company owns and operates 240 department stores in approximately 90 countries. Debenhams plc was founded in 1778 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Kuehne + Nagel International (Get Rating)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services. In addition, the company offers time-critical solutions, sea-air and time-defined products, airside and charter services, and time-critical solutions. Further, it provides aftermarket, production, and E commerce logistics, and distribution, packaging, process solutions. In addition, the company offers supply chain consulting and order management services. It serves aerospace, automotive, mobility, consumer, healthcare, high-tech, industrial, and perishables industries. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Debenhams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Debenhams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.