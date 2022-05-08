Head-To-Head Review: Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) & Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Rating) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Theta Gold Mines has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinross Gold has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Kinross Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kinross Gold $3.73 billion 1.71 $221.20 million $0.17 28.94

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Profitability

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Kinross Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A Kinross Gold 5.93% 8.00% 5.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Kinross Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Theta Gold Mines and Kinross Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinross Gold 0 4 8 0 2.67

Kinross Gold has a consensus target price of $8.23, suggesting a potential upside of 67.26%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Theta Gold Mines on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. Kinross Gold Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

