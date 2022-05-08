Head to Head Review: NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) vs. Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) and NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinross Gold and NovaGold Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $3.73 billion 1.71 $221.20 million $0.17 28.94 NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$40.54 million ($0.13) -44.38

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinross Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kinross Gold and NovaGold Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 0 4 8 0 2.67 NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinross Gold presently has a consensus target price of $8.23, suggesting a potential upside of 67.26%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than NovaGold Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Kinross Gold has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and NovaGold Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold 5.93% 8.00% 5.14% NovaGold Resources N/A -51.33% -21.16%

Summary

Kinross Gold beats NovaGold Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. Kinross Gold Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

