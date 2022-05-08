Head-To-Head Review: Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen has a beta of 4.59, suggesting that its stock price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 4.88, suggesting that its stock price is 388% more volatile than the S&P 500.

39.7% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Ocugen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ocugen and Codiak BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 3 2 0 2.40 Codiak BioSciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ocugen currently has a consensus target price of $7.40, suggesting a potential upside of 242.59%. Codiak BioSciences has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 643.94%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than Ocugen.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ocugen and Codiak BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen $42.62 million 10.93 -$58.37 million ($0.29) -7.45 Codiak BioSciences $22.93 million 2.83 -$37.16 million ($1.58) -1.83

Codiak BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codiak BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and Codiak BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -63.82% -58.34% Codiak BioSciences -162.01% -135.41% -40.42%

Summary

Codiak BioSciences beats Ocugen on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocugen (Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD. Ocugen, Inc. has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing; and Bharat Biotech for the commercialization of COVAXIN in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Codiak BioSciences (Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics S.A.S., Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.