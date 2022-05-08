Head-To-Head Review: Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Recon Technology alerts:

29.2% of Recon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Expro Group shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Recon Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Expro Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Recon Technology and Expro Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Expro Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Expro Group has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.47%. Given Expro Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Expro Group is more favorable than Recon Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Recon Technology and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recon Technology N/A N/A N/A Expro Group -16.28% -1.95% -1.44%

Volatility and Risk

Recon Technology has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Recon Technology and Expro Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recon Technology $7.42 million 3.27 -$3.54 million N/A N/A Expro Group $825.76 million 1.90 -$131.89 million ($1.70) -8.46

Recon Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expro Group.

Summary

Recon Technology beats Expro Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Recon Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides equipment for oil and gas production and transportation, including heating furnaces and burner, as well as enhancing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing techniques; and electronic broken-down services to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, the company offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. Additionally, the company offers oilfield waste water treatment solutions and related chemicals; and oily sludge disposal solutions. Recon Technology, Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with approximately 100 locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.