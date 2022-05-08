Head-To-Head Survey: Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) vs. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR – Get Rating) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A Frontier Group -5.51% -42.57% -5.52%

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Frontier Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $5.85 billion N/A -$1.77 billion N/A N/A Frontier Group $2.06 billion 1.02 -$102.00 million ($0.62) -15.52

Frontier Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of Frontier Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Frontier Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Frontier Group has a consensus price target of $20.08, suggesting a potential upside of 108.69%. Given Frontier Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also provides engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 110 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising, 16 A320ceos, 73 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

