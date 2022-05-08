Head-To-Head Survey: SVF Investment (NASDAQ:SVFA) & Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

SVF Investment (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SVF Investment and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVF Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 2 0 3.00

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 93.57%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than SVF Investment.

Volatility and Risk

SVF Investment has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.0% of SVF Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SVF Investment and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVF Investment N/A N/A $16.73 million N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $2.08 billion 0.21 -$83.73 million ($3.52) -2.61

SVF Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Profitability

This table compares SVF Investment and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVF Investment N/A -24.73% 2.76% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives -4.03% N/A -9.96%

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats SVF Investment on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SVF Investment (Get Rating)

SVF Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (Get Rating)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, Renewables and Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment provides a range of services, including full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and maintenance of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise environmental remediation services, such as site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; rail infrastructure services, including planning, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities; and heavy civil construction services consisting of road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

